7,490 Shares in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,490 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth $7,187,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at about $5,559,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at about $4,903,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Finally, SherpaCapital LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at about $1,484,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Poshmark news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $144,716.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $629,287.

POSH opened at $38.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 30.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.25. Poshmark, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POSH. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

