74,568 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Acquired by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $27,425,000. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Domino’s Pizza as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after purchasing an additional 675,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,108,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after purchasing an additional 280,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.84.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $484.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,100. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.78. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $491.42.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,581.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 in the last ninety days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

