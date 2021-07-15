73,888 Shares in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcimoto by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 160,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Arcimoto by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 15,021 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Arcimoto by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Aegis upped their target price on Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FUV opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $479.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

