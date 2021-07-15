698,700 Shares in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) Acquired by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 698,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MACQU. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,236,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,777,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,956,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,267,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,724,000.

MACQU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading on Thursday. 8,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,154. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.11.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

