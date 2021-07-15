60,446 Shares in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in PPD during the first quarter worth $56,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in PPD in the first quarter worth $245,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in PPD in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPD in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lowered PPD to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PPD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

