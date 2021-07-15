$59.37 Million in Sales Expected for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will announce $59.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.17 million to $59.56 million. Materialise reported sales of $42.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $240.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.04 million to $243.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $270.70 million, with estimates ranging from $270.68 million to $270.71 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 715.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -113.88 and a beta of 0.55. Materialise has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $87.40.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

