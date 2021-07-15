$57.88 Million in Sales Expected for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post $57.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $114.50 million. Vir Biotechnology posted sales of $66.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $273.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.76 million to $413.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $610.18 million, with estimates ranging from $234.86 million to $985.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million.

VIR has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $664,621.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 58,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIR stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.75. 20,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,502. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.49. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

