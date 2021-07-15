$538.00 Million in Sales Expected for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will announce $538.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $533.00 million and the highest is $543.00 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $447.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for nVent Electric.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVT. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in nVent Electric by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.24. 29,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,903. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,058,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

See Also: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nVent Electric (NVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.