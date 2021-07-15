52,631 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Bought by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 52,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

