$503.29 Million in Sales Expected for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) to post sales of $503.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $482.90 million to $516.20 million. Farfetch reported sales of $364.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,317,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,267. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,079,000 after buying an additional 19,850,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737,367 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,600,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,804,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,758,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

