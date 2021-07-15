$47.30 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) will post sales of $47.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.30 million to $50.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $187.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $195.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $223.85 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 489,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after buying an additional 225,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $8,018,000. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 791,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 312,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after purchasing an additional 128,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

EGRX traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,583. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $620.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 0.76.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

