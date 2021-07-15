4,340,430 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,340,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 41,654 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,320,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 279,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 80,869 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 945,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 144,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.01. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHX shares. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

