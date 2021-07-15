42,766 Shares in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 696,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 56,488 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 107.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 503,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 261,234 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

