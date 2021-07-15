$407.92 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will post sales of $407.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $405.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.00 million. Vectrus posted sales of $336.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $527.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.48. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $60.32.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

