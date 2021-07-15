$4.85 EPS Expected for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.66 and the highest is $5.01. RenaissanceRe posted earnings per share of $4.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full-year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $11.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.95 to $18.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:RNR traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $150.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,381. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $142.61 and a twelve month high of $191.24. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

