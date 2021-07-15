3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Short Interest Update

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 192.0% from the June 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DDDX stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. 3DX Industries has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.

Get 3DX Industries alerts:

3DX Industries Company Profile

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.