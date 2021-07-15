35,987 Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.98 million, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.72. The Lovesac Company has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 69,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $5,596,659.76. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,674 shares of company stock valued at $7,450,993 in the last ninety days. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.