$359.79 Million in Sales Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post $359.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $344.40 million and the highest is $375.18 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $668.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.07.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

