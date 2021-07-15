$311.83 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post $311.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.90 million and the highest is $315.00 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $298.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

In other UMB Financial news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $65,954.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $377,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $204,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299 over the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 635.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMBF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.55. 139,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,894. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.53. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.92%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

