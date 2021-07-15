30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Short Interest Update

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 334.5% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of TDCH stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 115,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,088. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. 30DC has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
About 30DC
Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for 30DC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 30DC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.