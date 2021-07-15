30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) Short Interest Update

30DC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDCH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 334.5% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of TDCH stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 115,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,088. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. 30DC has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

30DC, Inc provides digital media solutions. The company primarily provides MagCast Publishing Platform, a cloud-based digital publishing software which enables customers to create mobile magazine apps, as well as facilitates the monetization of digital content through advanced marketing functions. It also offers related training courses and support services.

