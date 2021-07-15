3,028 Shares in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,028 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,154,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,535,570,000 after buying an additional 1,052,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,270,000 after buying an additional 1,026,446 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $459,587,000 after buying an additional 184,112 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 699,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,074,000 after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 244,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,658,000 after buying an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total transaction of $1,341,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares in the company, valued at $54,285,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,113 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,615. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG stock opened at $275.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,101.16 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.