$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to announce sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.81 billion and the highest is $3.96 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $15.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $15.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $17.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Infosys by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after buying an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Infosys stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 149,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,606,620. Infosys has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $89.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

