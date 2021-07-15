$3.80 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report sales of $3.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.67 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted sales of $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $15.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.82 billion to $16.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $16.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.50 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on GT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 791,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

GT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,241,033. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.41.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

