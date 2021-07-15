$279.10 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to report $279.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.40 million and the lowest is $278.81 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $161.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.66) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of RRGB stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.70. 2,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,375. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

In other news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,559.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 159,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 153,560 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 521.2% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 59,223 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.