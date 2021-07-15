25,351 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 202.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 72.2% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 22,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 952,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,078,754. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $27.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

