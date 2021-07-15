25,000 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $61.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.