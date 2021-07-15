25,000 Shares in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Purchased by Chai Trust Co. LLC

Chai Trust Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Gores Holdings VII comprises 0.0% of Chai Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,840,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,274,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,975,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,450,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,450,000.

NASDAQ:GSEVU traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,356. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

