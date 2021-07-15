$225.54 Million in Sales Expected for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to announce sales of $225.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.60 million and the highest is $235.47 million. Haemonetics posted sales of $195.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $988.82 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $953.28 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Shares of HAE traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.24. 544,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

