223,513 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 223,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,521,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned about 0.27% of Bill.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BILL. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $5,569,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Bill.com by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bill.com by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,833,000 after buying an additional 45,238 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $1,553,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $372,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $620,978.48. Insiders have sold 208,194 shares of company stock worth $28,788,494 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BILL traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $187.15. 7,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of -226.34 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.87 and a twelve month high of $197.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

