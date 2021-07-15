21,600 Shares in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) Bought by Yaupon Capital Management LP

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $932,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,032,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $11,979,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RSVA traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,955. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.