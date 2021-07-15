205,800 Shares in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) Acquired by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 205,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $9,882,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth $9,111,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth $7,313,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth $4,693,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth $3,952,000.

Shares of ARKIU stock opened at $10.26 on Thursday. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13.

