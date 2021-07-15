20,000 Shares in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of Galileo Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Galileo Acquisition by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 526,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 427,644 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Galileo Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Galileo Acquisition by 203.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Galileo Acquisition during the third quarter worth $122,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLEO opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Galileo Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

