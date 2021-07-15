$20.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) will report $20.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.64 billion to $22.66 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $11.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $87.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $84.78 billion to $89.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $92.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.53 billion to $93.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX stock opened at $78.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.63. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

