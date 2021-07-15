$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce $2.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $8.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $9.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on R. Truist Securities raised their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.78.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $1,099,598.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Sensing sold 43,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $3,563,356.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,558.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,549 shares of company stock valued at $9,579,634. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $73.30 on Monday. Ryder System has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $89.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.77. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 106.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -829.63%.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

