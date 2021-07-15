1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock Price Down 8.7%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares dropped 8.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 11,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 231,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

DIBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

