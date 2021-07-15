1,950 Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Acquired by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $157.92 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $158.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

