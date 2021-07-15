1,900 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Bought by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after buying an additional 120,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30,187 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $900,323. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.77.

NASDAQ AMED traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $255.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,708. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.00 and a 1 year high of $325.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

