$178.03 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to announce sales of $178.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $174.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.76 million. Kaman posted sales of $177.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $746.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $746.08 million to $746.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $786.99 million, with estimates ranging from $777.70 million to $796.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Kaman’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on KAMN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

KAMN stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.53. 99,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,982. Kaman has a 52 week low of $37.99 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,935,000 after purchasing an additional 209,847 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,266,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,352,000 after purchasing an additional 158,436 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kaman by 27.6% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 832,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,687,000 after purchasing an additional 180,249 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Kaman by 56.0% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 753,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,623,000 after purchasing an additional 270,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaman by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,746 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

