$173.42 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report $173.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $168.12 million to $187.81 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $155.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $700.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $674.61 million to $763.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $750.41 million, with estimates ranging from $678.08 million to $863.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 54.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,755,000 after buying an additional 856,251 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 38,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 82,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOR stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.13. 780,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,271. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

