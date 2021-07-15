1,700 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by JS Capital Management LLC

JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,092 shares of company stock worth $1,836,078 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $354.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,518. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $291.45 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.99, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.70.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

