$17.51 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report sales of $17.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.96 million and the highest is $17.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance reported sales of $13.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $71.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.58 million to $72.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $73.05 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.15 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 21.7% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,266. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

