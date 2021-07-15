155,495 Shares in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) Purchased by Vivaldi Asset Management LLC

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 155,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,634,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $2,232,000.

NYSE NGAB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,981. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

