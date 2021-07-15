150,668 Shares in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 150,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

JOFFU stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

