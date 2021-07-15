$139.32 Million in Sales Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will announce sales of $139.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.46 million to $151.68 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $14.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 839.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $577.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $527.04 million to $630.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $886.21 million, with estimates ranging from $826.36 million to $999.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis.

XHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Taylor C. Kessel sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Insiders have sold 70,379 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 416,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,199 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.99. 1,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,414. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

