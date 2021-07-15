13,268 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Purchased by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,400.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,414,523 shares of company stock worth $2,816,010. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

