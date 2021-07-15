$13.61 Billion in Sales Expected for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report sales of $13.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.87 billion and the lowest is $13.33 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $11.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $55.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.75 billion to $56.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $58.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.41 billion to $60.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $220.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.43. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $221.71. The stock has a market cap of $72.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.