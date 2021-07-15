1,269,918 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Bought by Condire Management LP

Condire Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,269,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,000. Hecla Mining accounts for 2.2% of Condire Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Condire Management LP owned 0.24% of Hecla Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hecla Mining by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 920,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 105,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Hecla Mining by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,549,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after buying an additional 2,258,705 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $4,497,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Hecla Mining by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 310,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.06. 74,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,932,445. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.11. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

In related news, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $420,695.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

