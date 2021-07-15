12,636 Shares in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,636 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141,055 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,234 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

NYSE AEO opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 13,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $477,018.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,520.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $1,063,249.02. In the last three months, insiders sold 358,780 shares of company stock worth $11,674,408. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.