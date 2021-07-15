12,400 Shares in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHAA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth $85,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth $297,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth $489,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lerer Hippeau Acquisition in the first quarter worth $743,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lerer Hippeau Acquisition alerts:

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87. Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LHAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lerer Hippeau Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.