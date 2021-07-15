$115.96 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to announce sales of $115.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.16 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $98.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $470.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $462.62 million to $482.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $488.02 million, with estimates ranging from $467.48 million to $505.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

Shares of SITC stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,046. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -760.50 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

